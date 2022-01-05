On Sunday, December 12th, 2021, at 7:30 AM, Louis Ontiveros Castro, 74, died at Flagstaff Medical Center while in the ICU. Fortunately, he was able to be surrounded by and hear from some of his family the night before he passed away. Louis Ontiveros Castro was born in Prescott, AZ on August 18th, 1947. After relocating with his family to Flagstaff, AZ, he grew up and stayed the rest of his life in his hometown despite, having many travels to other places for he always said this was where he most felt at home.

He was a wonderful beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, grandson, brother, godchild, nephew, and cousin. He was also a beloved Marine who was part of the special forces known as "Force Recon". He was part of the 2nd infantry battalion, 3rd Marine division. He was a Vietnam veteran who "honorably" served God and his country; a feat which, he was very proud of. He is up in heaven now with his mother, Annie O. Castro father, Gilbert H. Castro brother, Joseph A. Castro, uncle, Tio Alex H. Castro, aunts, Tia Alice O. Gonzales, Petra O. Stock, & Chana O. Moreno, nephew, Robert Allsup Senior, cousin, Robert (Bobby) Gonzalez, many other loved ones, and his five soldier buddies. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart medals for his valor, meritorious service, and for the wounds, he received while he was in combat. After finishing his military tour of duty in the Vietnam War, Louis Ontiveros Castro was then assigned the duty of training naval officers as a gunnery sergeant (E-7).

An avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and sharpshooter, he was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by many especially, his friends & family. He was an amazing, passionate cook, just like his mother and he loved being able to carry on this family tradition by sharing some of his own along with some of his family's "secret" recipes particularly, with his loved ones. Our father even learned from his mother how to sew & iron, putting creases in our school uniforms, regular clothes, and work clothes. He loved tinkering with his many tools, fixing things, and doing projects around the house with the help of his family. He knew how to work on & soup up hot rod vehicles particularly, his own like his old Firebird 400, and his Toyota Tundra which, had a "TRD supercharger" in it whenever he felt the "need for speed or to race other drivers on the road that was up for the challenge." He also enjoyed singing and dancing throughout his life, with close family & friends. He was particularly gifted at the Marine Corps "Duckworth chants" or cadences and he was often seen chanting them while he was on the phone, in a vehicle, around the gym, and in his home.

To his friends and family, he was a simple yet, very selfless, down-to-earth, generous, protective, and loving family man who always wanted to be the center of attention with his great gatherings/parties, storytelling, and jokes. He was the life of the party, and he will always be the glue to our family's continued existence and his great legacy will forever live on. A devout Catholic and God-fearing man, he put God first and foremost before anyone or anything. He would not dare go hunting for most animals including, elk and deer as he saw most "wild" animals as beautiful creatures that God had created, and therefore, he just could not bear to destroy them. He did, however, hunt some animals including, quail and turkey, to name a few.

He loved the scenery in Flagstaff and surrounding areas. He loved all four seasons but, he especially loved any opportunity to be outdoors. Just like his father, he loved to be out in the woods scouting for wood and cutting down a few trees annually with his chainsaw in order to keep some of his loved ones and friends nice and toasty in the winter months. He also loved snow-blowing in his shorts, mowing the lawn, working on his front & backyard doing things like, laying brick, and planting (flowers, bushes, & trees) with his lovely wife and mother. Additionally, he loved taking his kids to parks, going around Northern AZ to swim at one of the many waterholes, going on hikes with his family in the surrounding areas, camping & fishing around Northern AZ, and exercising (especially, walking/biking on an incline, swimming, & heavy weightlifting just like, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Lou Ferrigno).

Our father was known for and loved making sports bets and bets for who caught the first & biggest fish. He won most of these bets along with many other side bets he made with friends and family. He was known for Mexican train dominoes, playing cards, and board games especially, Sorry, Trouble, & Monopoly (a game which, paps was known for cheating) with his family & friends. He especially loved playing his electronic poker games including games like Solitaire, Deuces Wild, and Texas Holdom poker, to name a few. In his older years, he absolutely loved to go to the casino to play games like Blackjack, poker slot machines, Buffalo, and Zeus. He was sure mighty lucky when it came to winning too as we saw him once hit the jackpot on a slot machine. He loved watching movies (thrillers, action-packed, funny, & scary movies were amongst his favorite) cartoons, and TV shows especially, the "classics" (Stanford & Son, In the Heat of the Night, & the Rifleman). Surprisingly, towards the end of his life, he learned how to navigate his Apple tablet as we caught him one day watching funny videos on TikTok. Lastly, he was an avid reader of books, news articles, the AZ Daily Sun, and of the comic strip written by Charles M. Schulz known as "Snoopy".

Our father was just like our mother and us in that he was a "child" at heart. Therefore, it was of "no surprise" that he had a great affinity for children mentoring, tutoring, teaching, guiding, and coaching them in sports (including, baseball, wrestling, football, basketball, & hockey) throughout his entire life. He even helped to get Pop Warner (Pee Wee) youth football and cheer started here in Flagstaff, AZ. Our father was also a heavy equipment operator, electrician, linesman in California, plumber, contractor, a dairy farmworker back in Wisconsin, beverage deliverer around Flagstaff & surrounding areas, a UPS courier with his main route being the Flagstaff/Grand Canyon area, and a math teacher for the Flagstaff Unified School District. He was always moving around, going places, and he would be up at the crack of dawn, just like the roosters. Oftentimes, he would say, "how come nobody can keep up with me and I am old!?" He would even say, "Well, I just got back from running to and from the casino or Winslow. On rare occasions, we would catch him saying to someone, "Well, I've just been over here hanging out with the father (a.k.a. priest), drinking an "ice-cold beer" while confessing my sins."

Overall, he was our biggest hero, mentor, coach, and avid supporter of our goals, dreams, & accomplishments. He was a wise, clever, witty, intelligent, sharp, skillful, funny, talkative, and compassionate man. He was an excellent listener and speech giver. He was also a well-known trickster and prankster. He was the best teacher of physical & mental strength, devotion, love, dedication, great & hard work ethic, and of life. He was our light, our angel, and our soldier of God. He was the type of person who would always help others. If he could, our paps would give you the shirt off his back as he was a very selfless man. To us, he will always be "one in a trillion." He will be dearly & forever missed by his friends and family but, we will never forget those lifelong memories he created with each & everyone one of us.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Anne Castro, son, Joshua Simon Louis Junior Castro, daughter, Jessica Marise Castro, brothers, David O. Castro, Gilbert O. Castro, & Albert O. Castro, sister, Margaret A. Allsup, cousins, Virgie Samala & family, Olga Cabotage & family, Jesse Gonzalez & family, Michael Gonzalez (Mikey) & family, Flora Juarez & family, Yolanda (Yolie) Cesena & family, Patsy Trujillo & family, Delia (DeeDee) Cardenas & family, Rose Duenas & family, Alice Avey & family, & Ruben Gonzalez & family, nephews, Jeff Castro & family, Kevin (Moose) Castro & family, & Cody Castro & family, Robert Allsup Junior & family, nieces, Denise Castro & family, Lisa Joe & family, Alissa Castro & family, & Amy Jo Castro, and many other friends & family.

As a celebration of Louis Ontiveros Castro's life, a "military" funeral service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at 11:30 AM.

Address: 201 West University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Phone #: (928) 220-2317

Immediately following the funeral, there will be a reception at the VFW Post 1709 District 2. Food and drink will be provided.

Address: 409 West Santa Fe Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Food and drink will be provided. Phone #: (928) 774-7722.

Please, RSVP with either his wife, Rachel A. Castro (928-607-2980), son, Joshua S. L. Jr. Castro (928-525-6324), or daughter, Jessica M. Castro (928-606-2601). Please note, masks will be required to be worn at these proceedings.

Norvel Owens Mortuary is handling his funeral arrangements and condolences along with donations may be left for his family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com. Address: 914 East Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Phone #: (928) 774-2211

Thank You Very Much! Kind Regards,

The Castro Family