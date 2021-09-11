On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Luke Pfeiffer, loving brother, son, and friend, passed away at the age of 23. He was born July 20, 1998 in San Antonio, Texas to Tina and Paul Pfeiffer, joining his siblings Nicholaus and Ainsley to complete the family. He spent part of his childhood growing up on a pecan farm in the small town of Castroville, Texas, followed by a brief period in San Antonio, then by many years in Flagstaff and Phoenix, Arizona. He was accepted to Peace Corps in 2020 in Lesotho after graduating from Arizona State University with a Magna Cum Laude distinction in Biology.

After Peace Corps being put on hold, then ultimately falling through, he considered working in environmental consulting or another conservation-related position. He instead pursued a job in agricultural cultivation requiring an advanced degree in Biology. He went above and beyond to receive in-depth training in his job, as well as develop his knowledge independently. Those whom he worked with were impressed with not only his strong work ethic, but also his kindness and intellectual capacity. Outside of work, his family members were always impressed with his encyclopedic knowledge of various plants, animals, and fungi. From physiology to chemistry to ecosystem dynamics, he'd have knowledge to share.

Luke's deep knowledge of life was born largely out of his profound respect for life and nature. He was a man with a heart full of compassion. Where he shined most was connecting with the vulnerable. He connected with animals deeply. Even with the most misunderstood of animals, he knew exactly how to handle them. He cared for reptiles with the Phoenix Herpetological Society and approached them with love. Always putting their comfort at the forefront of his interactions. He also carried this love in his relationships. Through the most challenging situations, rather than judgment, he showed patience and kindness. He felt the trials and hurt of others as if they were his own. His company was a safe haven and happy space for people in need of a friend.

Otherwise, Luke loved to lift weights, play disc golf, listen to and share music, enjoy the outdoors, and travel. One of his favorite memories was spending a summer in Australia, part of which was spent on a farm helping care for the animals. His experience on the farm gave him a vision of his ideal future. Surrounded by wildlife. Playing games with friends. Simple. We are grateful he had the opportunity to experience this paradise.

Luke was preceded in death by his father, Paul. He is survived by his mother, sister, and brother. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at the Elks Lodge in Flagstaff (2101 N. San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001) at 1pm.