Lydia passed away on March 5, 2022 in Sedona, AZ. Lydia was born to Ramon and Guadalupe Perez of Tempe, AZ. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Garcia(Flagstaff), two grandchildren, Genaro and Meeya Carrillo, a brother, Robert Perez(Penny) of Bullhead City, Nevada. She is preceeded in death with her husband, Candido G. Garcia, son, Johnny R. Garcia, sister, Sofia Perez, brother Ronald Perez and both parents Ramon and Guadalupe Perez.

Lydia was a grandmother, loved to sew, read and research her family history roots. She was born and raised in Flagstaff and has a lot of family she still had connected with. She was laid to rest on March 25, 2022 at the Catholic Calvary Cemetery with her husband. For eternity they are together.

Lydia will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Thank you to those who sent cards, donations, flowers and showed support during this difficult time for Garcia family.

It is not good-bye, it is until we see you again. We love you mom and we will see you again one day. Condolences may be left for the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com