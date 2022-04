Lylia Frankie Mack

The day she was born May 6, 1939 to Dec 7, 2020. Lylia Frankie Mack 81 passed away on Dec 7, 2020 in Twin Falls Idaho. She grew up in Arizona before moving to Idaho in the 1950's. She is survived by 2 of her sisters, 3 children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, dog, cats and 6 goats. Frankie requested no funeral to be held but their will be a celebration of her party at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Reynolds Funeral Chapel.