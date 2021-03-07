Magdeleno Francisco "Frank" Gonzales was taken by our Lord and Savior March 2, 2021. Born to Salomon and Erminia Gonzales June 11th, 1936 in Gallup, NM. He was a husband, father, grandfather, he was loved by many. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Adeline (Rojo) Gonzales, children Valerie Garrett, Frank Gonzales, Sandra Brumbaugh, Barbara Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, brother Tommy Gonzales and sister Patty Chavez. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Raymond and Sal Gonzales, sisters Lucy Magana, Dolores Gonzalez, and Carol Vasquez. He was loving, supportive, and family oriented. As a Navy Veteran he was proud to serve for this country and proud of his family who served. He always supported his children and grandchildren in all their sports and endeavors. He was the owner of Coconino Fence Company which he founded over 50 years ago. Flagstaff was his home, and he leaves behind many memories for family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm Wednesday, March 10th at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Rosary and Mass will be Thursday, the 11th starting at 10:00 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions services will be limited to family only. The church will do a livestream at https://www.youtube.com/c/SanFranciscodeAsisParish

