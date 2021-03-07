Menu
Magdeleno Francisco Gonzales
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Magdeleno Francisco "Frank" Gonzales was taken by our Lord and Savior March 2, 2021. Born to Salomon and Erminia Gonzales June 11th, 1936 in Gallup, NM. He was a husband, father, grandfather, he was loved by many. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Adeline (Rojo) Gonzales, children Valerie Garrett, Frank Gonzales, Sandra Brumbaugh, Barbara Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, brother Tommy Gonzales and sister Patty Chavez. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Raymond and Sal Gonzales, sisters Lucy Magana, Dolores Gonzalez, and Carol Vasquez. He was loving, supportive, and family oriented. As a Navy Veteran he was proud to serve for this country and proud of his family who served. He always supported his children and grandchildren in all their sports and endeavors. He was the owner of Coconino Fence Company which he founded over 50 years ago. Flagstaff was his home, and he leaves behind many memories for family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm Wednesday, March 10th at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Rosary and Mass will be Thursday, the 11th starting at 10:00 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions services will be limited to family only. The church will do a livestream at https://www.youtube.com/c/SanFranciscodeAsisParish

Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Mar
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church
AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest In Peace Primo.
Michael Gallegos
March 13, 2021
My memories of Frank; he always had a smile on his face and kind works to say. He was a good and generous man. Rest in peace.
Lolita & Chris Quiroz
March 11, 2021
I´ll Always remember Frank , he was a good man , God Bess your family Adeline ; love ya Richard Garcia and family
Richard Garcia
March 10, 2021
God bless you Primo ! Wish I could be there and to the rest of the family god bless you all ..
Joe Arias & Family
March 10, 2021
We´re sending our condolences and prayers to the Gonzales family. May the lord be with you..
Curtis and Sherry Pete
March 9, 2021
I did not have the priviledge of knowing him but, I know his awesome daughter, Barbara. She is an amazing human being and a good friend. This tells me her father, mother and entire family are loving and caring. I am so sad for your loss.
Sharon DeVereaux
Friend
March 8, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss Adeline & family. May God comfort you through this difficult time. Frank will always be remembered by his "Brandikins" (Brandy) as Uncle Panky.
Rozanna Sedillo
March 8, 2021
To Adeline and family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dee Norman Bumpas
March 7, 2021
Dear Adeline, Patty,Tommy Grand & Great Grandchildren: Prayers for you all during this great loss. Thinking of Frank all these years with our fence his great bussiness. He will be missed. Love Corky,Bobbie Yvonne,Vince,Valerie and family.
Corky,Bobbie Baca & family
March 7, 2021
Frankie "Pooh Bear" you will be missed by many. My family and I have many wonderful memories of you. Rest In Peace.
Rick & Nunu Sandoval
March 7, 2021
Sorry about your pop´s
Tim Arias
March 7, 2021
