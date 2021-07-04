Menu
Manuel Lopez

Manuel Lopez Jr, son of Manuel and Margaret, was born in Flagstaff Arizona on July 2nd 1939. He left this world on June 24th, in the company of his children, to be with his loving wife Annie. Manuel loved his family, and loved his work. He managed a wholesale plumbing supply business in Flagstaff for over 30 years, then moved to Chandler, where he ran another for 20 years. He continued to work in the plumbing business until his health really declined at age 80. He touched many lives, provided comfortably for his family, and offered a wholesome work environment that allowed many others to provide for their families. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Louisa. He leaves behind his children: Shawna, Casey, and Bill, along with his beloved sister Viola. Enjoy all the coffee and donuts you can eat Pops!


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jul. 4, 2021.
Casey and Shawna you dad was very special to me like Family, he will be missed by all. Manny rest in peace.
Alex Jaramillo
July 13, 2021
Manuel was a friend and a customer for many years of my career. One of my favorite people of all times. If the world had more people like Manuel, it would be a better place. Rest In Peace.
Mike Bobier
Work
July 12, 2021
My dear cousin, Manuel. I dearly miss you, your sweet smile and your great sense of humor. I cherish all the great memories we had growing up as kids and in later years! You put up a brave fight and may you rest In peace with your beloved, Annie! I love you, Yollie
Yolanda Charlebois
Family
July 11, 2021
Manuel was a customer and a friend for many years. One of the good ones !! He will be remembered.
TOM MCNEIL
July 8, 2021
I am sorry for your loss he was a good person to all
Maryanne Fabritz
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dear Sister Viola & Children,Grandchildren Cousins Yolanda,Audra and family. So sorry for your loss. Praying for all your memories that God helps you at this time.
Corky,Bobbie Baca & family!
Friend
July 4, 2021
