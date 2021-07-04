Manuel Lopez Jr, son of Manuel and Margaret, was born in Flagstaff Arizona on July 2nd 1939. He left this world on June 24th, in the company of his children, to be with his loving wife Annie. Manuel loved his family, and loved his work. He managed a wholesale plumbing supply business in Flagstaff for over 30 years, then moved to Chandler, where he ran another for 20 years. He continued to work in the plumbing business until his health really declined at age 80. He touched many lives, provided comfortably for his family, and offered a wholesome work environment that allowed many others to provide for their families. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister Louisa. He leaves behind his children: Shawna, Casey, and Bill, along with his beloved sister Viola. Enjoy all the coffee and donuts you can eat Pops!