Marilyn Jean Downum, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on September 27, 2020, after less than a day in the Flagstaff hospital following an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Marilyn, born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 19, 1940, was the second daughter of Dan and Eleanor Hersinger. Marilyn felt blessed throughout her life with a loving family and an abundance of good friends, but in truth her kindness and thoughtfulness made her a blessing to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her great love of her family, her caring thoughtfulness towards friends and her compassion for everyone she met.

To treat her older sister Joanne's asthma Marilyn's family moved to Prescott, Arizona, when she was five. Rather than complaining about uprooting her life, Marilyn cheerfully expressed hope that her sister would "feel better." In 6th grade Marilyn moved to Flagstaff, where she met the future love of her life, Philip Downum. She graduated from Flagstaff High as valedictorian in 1958. After two years at Valparaiso University in Indiana, she returned to Arizona and married Phil on August 27, 1960. Marilyn completed her B.A. at the University of Arizona, once again as valedictorian of her class, and earned a Master's degree in sociology at the University of Washington. The couple then moved to Syracuse, NY, where Marilyn became a social worker at The Dunbar Center, fulfilling a desire formed while reading Jane Eyre in girlhood to work on behalf of disadvantaged youth. Throughout life, Marilyn was an avid reader and an enthusiastic believer in life-long learning.

After Phil completed his doctorate, they moved to Oswego, NY, where they raised their son, Gene, and daughter, Denell, born in 1969 and 1972. Marilyn found the role of mother, homemaker and active community member fulfilling. With her caring ways and excellent listening skills she was always in demand for long walks, talks on the phone, or friendly hugs at church. Her unconditional support and encouragement were a blessing to her children that they will never forget.

In 1999 Marilyn and Phil returned to Flagstaff, where she provided loving care for her husband's aging parents and later her dear sister as Joanne battled cancer. In 2005 Marilyn became a grandmother to the first of four cherished granddaughters. Her ability to take children seriously and know them deeply made her incredibly important to each of her granddaughters.

Marilyn was engaged in multiple community and charitable endeavors, in Oswego and in Flagstaff. These included her church, Living Christ, and P.E.O., an organization supporting women's education. She served for many years as chair of P.E.O.'s Program for Continuing Education, helping numerous candidates receive grants.

This August she celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with the most important person in her life, her husband Philip, and her son Gene and his family. Her daughter Denell and family visited in early September. These visits let Marilyn say "Goodbye" to her children and granddaughters. She believed in God and while she didn't want to leave her loved ones she did not fear death. She is gone from this earth but her kindness and love will always shape the lives of those she knew. She is survived by her husband Philip; son Gene, daughter-in-law May, granddaughters Arwen and Olivia; daughter Denell, son-in-law Erik, and granddaughters Eleanor and Vivian.

Charitable contributions in her memory may be made to the Flagstaff Family Food Center (https://hotfood.org) or to the Marilyn Downum Memorial Fund, an individual fund within the P.E.O. Foundation (https://donations.peointernational.org). Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com