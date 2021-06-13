Mario Morrell, age 70, used his angel wings on May 30, 2021 from his backyard in Surprise, AZ doing what he loved, gardening. The loss was unexpected, so for his family it has been an extremely difficult time.

Mario moved to Flagstaff in 1980 from Austin, MN, he transferred jobs from Northwestern Bell Telephone to Mountain Bell. His career lasted 30 years until his retirement in 2005. Mario enjoyed Flagstaff life, skiing at the Snowbowl, gardening, biking, hiking, camping, hunting, and raising his children in a wonderfully small town. After retirement, he moved to Surprise, AZ and made Surprise his new home. After moving to Surprise, Mario became the fabulous cook for the family, he baked fresh bread weekly, reviewed 1000's of recipes and cooked up a storm for everyone, he learned to be a fantastic cook, one of our family favorites was his homemade pizza, just one of his many wonderful creations in life.

He has left behind his earthly angels, Cindy, his wife of 48 years; his son Ryan Morrell and Ryan's wife Shanna; his daughter Meggin Morrell Tengberg and Meggin's husband Keith; four grandchildren, Olivia, Logan, Alexander and Kage; and two great-grandchildren.

Mario's family will be having a private memorial celebration service in his honor in the near future.