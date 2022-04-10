Menu
Marisa Lynn Bowen
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 15 2022
10:00a.m.
Christ Church of Flagstaff
Marisa Lynn Bowen, beloved wife, mother, and Nana peacefully passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Marisa was surrounded by family and close friends at the time of her passing on March 30, 2022. Marisa was born in Escondido, California on March 11, 1960, to Margaret and Kaye Freeman. Marisa spent her early life in Rialto, California with her four siblings: Greg Freeman, Timothy Freeman, Kerry Holt, and Kelly May. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1978 and shortly after moved to Flagstaff, Arizona with her husband, Richard, in 1981. While in Flagstaff, Marisa continued to commit herself to the service of others, specifically caring for children and families through church activities and involvement in organizations such as Mothers of Preschoolers and Flagstaff Christian School. Marisa was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend. Marisa was also a doting grandmother to her four grandchildren, and to any child that knew her as 'Nana' or 'Aunt Risa'.

Marisa is survived by her adoring husband of 40 years, Richard Bowen. She is also survived by her son Blake Bowen, Blake's wife Brittany, and Marisa's four grandchildren, Aurora, Sebastian, Conrad, and Truett. Marisa is also survived by her daughter, Bethany (Bowen) Epstein and Bethany's husband, Josh.

As a dedicated servant of the Lord, Marisa's greatest joy in her career was her many years as an administrator for Flagstaff Christian School. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Marisa, a donation can be made to the Marisa Bowen Scholarship Fund at Flagstaff Christian School (flagstaffchristianschool.org).

A celebration of Marisa's life will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:00am at Christ Church of Flagstaff.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Apr. 10, 2022.
Marisa was one of my best friends. She was Maid of Honor at my wedding. She was the kind of friend that no matter how long we had between visits we could just pick up where we left off like we had seen each other yesterday. She had a peaceful and gentle spirit and loved the Lord. You will be missed. Until we meet again
Karen Dougherty
Friend
April 10, 2022
