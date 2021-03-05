Mark Allen Mettlin, the most fantastic man ever, died February, 27 in Sun City West, Arizona at the age of 80. He passed away peacefully with his daughters at his side. The son of James and Marjorie Mettlin, Mark was born and raised in Iowa, and moved to Arizona in 1963. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Pharmacy and liked to tell people he "sold drugs" for a living. He married his wife Phyllis on March 3, 1972 and together raised their two daughters Sarah and Bethany.

Mark had a passion for hiking, fishing, technology, photography and all types of music. He loved the farm life and especially enjoyed spending time in South Dakota. He was a very dedicated father and a father figure to many people. He touched numerous lives during his lifetime and was well-loved by his community. Mark was known for his quick wit and sharp humor.

Mark was a devoted husband to his Phyllis wife of nearly 50 years, who precedes him in death. He missed her tremendously and looked forward to being reunited with her one day. Mark is survived by daughter Sarah Bristol (Brian Rugroden), daughter Bethany (Grant) Holden, son-in-law Jeff Bristol, grandchildren Emily, Maicy, Elle, and Gray, brother Curtis Mettlin and sister-in-law Sheryl (Ralph) Hoffman.

Per his request there will not be an official service, however please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.