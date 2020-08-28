Mark J. Pentecost, 67, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona on September 11, 1952 to Vince and Margaret Pentecost. He attended East Flagstaff Junior High and graduated from Coconino High School. He also attended ASU and NAU. He spent his life in Arizona where he worked as a carpenter and for Southwest Hardware, earning recognition as 'Salesman of the Year'. Ultimately, he returned to the family business in Flagstaff, Pennies General Store, that was started by his grandparents in the 1950's, until it closed in the 90's.

He had a passion for history and politics. He was a font of knowledge on many things that will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. He always liked a good book, good talk and a good joke, even the ubiquitous 'Dad Joke'. He had a great sense of humor, such as naming the potbellied pig Jimmy Dean, who lived a good life and died of old age. He could be a prankster and suffered different forms of retribution from family and friends for it.

His greatest joys were time spent with family camping, hunting and fishing. He believed that if you were lucky enough to get a tag and had a clean shot, you took it. Food in the freezer was more valuable than a trophy on the wall. He took great pride in hunting with his son and fishing with his daughter. He passed his love and knowledge of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed.

Mark is survived by his children, Shirley (Carlos) Calleja Meza and William (Theresa) Pentecost; grandchildren, Cristian, Isaiah, Zoe and Audrey. He is also survived by his father, Vince Pentecost; and brother, Randy Pentecost. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margaret Pentecost.

A celebration of his life is currently planned September 26th at a location around Flagstaff, pending cancellation due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Please contact the family for details. Memories and condolences can be sent to 6590 N Snowflake Dr. Flagstaff, AZ 86004.