Martha E. Pederson, 70, died September 4, 2021 from natural causes.

She was born December 1, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1955, she moved to Flagstaff Arizona with her mother (Mary Wall), her father (Doug Wall), and her sister (Libby Smith).

Martha attended Flagstaff High School and graduated in 1968. She attended college at Northern Arizona University. Martha had a very long and successful career in the title business as an Escrow Officer and as a Vice President.

Her interests included cooking, working with horses, the outdoors, friends, and most important her Christian faith. However, it was her family to whom she devoted much of her time and energy as they were her pride and joy. She adored her six grandsons and spent as much time with them as she could.

Martha is survived by her two sons, John and Andy; Andy's wife Abigail; her sister Libby; her niece Stacey Gerber; her step mother Marilyn Wall and Marilyn's two sons and daughter Keith, Kenny, and Kathy. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons, Derek, Brandon, Asher, Ethan, Isaac, and Noah.

John 14:27 – "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."