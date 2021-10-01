Menu
Martha E. Pederson

Martha E. Pederson, 70, died September 4, 2021 from natural causes.

She was born December 1, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas. In 1955, she moved to Flagstaff Arizona with her mother (Mary Wall), her father (Doug Wall), and her sister (Libby Smith).

Martha attended Flagstaff High School and graduated in 1968. She attended college at Northern Arizona University. Martha had a very long and successful career in the title business as an Escrow Officer and as a Vice President.

Her interests included cooking, working with horses, the outdoors, friends, and most important her Christian faith. However, it was her family to whom she devoted much of her time and energy as they were her pride and joy. She adored her six grandsons and spent as much time with them as she could.

Martha is survived by her two sons, John and Andy; Andy's wife Abigail; her sister Libby; her niece Stacey Gerber; her step mother Marilyn Wall and Marilyn's two sons and daughter Keith, Kenny, and Kathy. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons, Derek, Brandon, Asher, Ethan, Isaac, and Noah.

John 14:27 – "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 1, 2021.
She was a kind and wonderful person.
Susan L Walkup
October 22, 2021
Our loved ones never truly leave us, they live on in the kindness and love they brought to our lives. I used to babysit for Martha and Libby and what beautiful, inspiring young women. My deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Martha, her loving family and friends.
Karen Zanzucchi
Friend
October 12, 2021
We were in 4H together as well as classmates at Flag High even though not in the same graduating class. We had reconnected about 4 years ago and kept in touch off and on. I´m very saddened about her passing and pray that God is now taking care of her. You are missed Martha.
Taffy Wolf
October 8, 2021
We had not seen each other for years..but we kept in touch via friends and F/B. I am going to miss you Martha. I know you are with God now and I know you are at peace.
Sanders Berndt
October 6, 2021
Martha and I attended High School together and was a friend. Please accept my deepest condolences. May God bless your family with peace and Love.
Michael Jones
School
October 6, 2021
May God Hold Her gently.
John Wayne Sitterley
Friend
October 6, 2021
