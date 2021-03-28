Martin Leest, 73, passed away peacefully in Flagstaff, Arizona on February 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. The oldest son of Martin and Gail Leest, Martin was born in Van Nuys, California. He graduated from Canoga Park High School, and then served in the United States Army. During his enlistment, Martin specialized in Aircraft Armament Repair, and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and Heroism. After the military, Martin worked in the transportation industry. He loved riding Harleys, singing karaoke, and fixing things. Martin had a knack for making people laugh with his quirky sense of humor. He lit up the room with his kind smile, and warm baby-blue eyes. Like many veterans, Martin experienced some internal struggles which lead him away from his family. He moved to Weiser, Idaho where he found solace and developed numerous friendships. Ultimately, Martin yearned to reunite with his family, and he moved to Arizona to be near them. The reunification was accompanied by reconciliation, love, and blessings. Martin is survived by his sons Martin Leest and Glenn Leest, former wife & friend Kathy Soper, his sisters Sandy Smith, Melinda Sevougian, and Dana Leest, his grand-children Patrick, Walter, Maggie, Ryan, Parker, Hadleigh, and Lennox, and his nieces and nephews Jason, Kim, DJ, Jake, Stuart, John, Stacey, and Sabrina. His family would like to extend their gratitude to Flagstaff Medical Center, Welbrook Rehabilitation, The Veterans Administration, and to Hospice Compassus for their compassionate care. Special thanks to his dedicated caregivers Shelly Puentes and Shane Fisher who provided him much care and support. Our family could not have done this without you. A memorial service will be held on April 9th, 2021 (10:00am) at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Camp Navajo). Masks are required for attendance. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.norvelwensmortuary.com