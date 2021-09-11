Surrounded by loving family, Mary (Hurley) Israel peacefully concluded her 86-year journey in this life on September 5, 2021. Mary's journey began in a modest cottage in the small village of Drinagh in County Cork, Ireland. At age 18, alone and with only her meager, but hard-earned savings, Mary booked passage on a ship bound for New York City. Mary quickly found work as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone (later AT&T), where she would continue her employment uninterrupted for more than 40 years. She met the love of her life, Larry Israel, at the Jaeger House, one of the many New York City dance halls frequented by young Irish women and young men anxious to make their acquaintance. Mary and Larry were married on July 18, 1961. Their union was blessed with four children, Michael, Jo-Ann, Bettina, and Robert. The six along with Larry's much-loved younger sister, Gail, spent the next few years in a fourth floor (no elevator), two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. The family later moved to rural New Jersey where Mary added a menagerie of ducks, chickens, dogs, and two horses to the household-all in open defiance of local zoning regulations. Some of Mary's fondest memories were of summer days and evenings spent at the Jersey Shore with family and dear friends David and Mary Deans and their children. The family later moved to Arizona where Mary continued her work at AT&T, now as a Union representative advocating zealously for her fellow employees and generally driving management crazy. In 1989, Mary took and passed her citizenship test and became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Her Citizenship Certificate remained proudly displayed on the wall of her home for the rest of her life. Mary is now reunited with her parents, Eileen and Michael Hurley, and her siblings, Nellie, Kathleen, Hannah, Tommy, and Mick, all of whom started and completed their life journeys in Ireland. Mary is survived by Larry, her devoted husband of 60 years, her two sons, Michael (Helene) and Robert (Melanie), her two daughters, Jo-Ann Lanzillo (Richard) and Bettina Lawrence (Keith), her sister-in-law, Gail Chadbourne (Gwendolyn Morgan), and nine grandchildren. Dear wife, mother, grandma, and friend, your love and spirit will be with us always. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service and remembrance for Mary on September 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church, 1600 E Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001. This service will be followed by a Catholic Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or the Humane Society of Maricopa County, Arizona.