Mary Ellen "Pinkie" Lockett left this world for a better place to view the stars on November 1st, 2021, at her home in Phoenix, Arizona. Pinkie passed away at age 77 after a year-long fight with cancer. Pinkie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

She was born on December 18, 1943, in Great Bend, Kansas to William H. and Mary Ellen Hamilton. The Hamilton family moved to Flagstaff in the 1950s where Pinkie was enrolled in the 4th grade at the Arizona State Teachers College and thereafter attended Flagstaff High School. She continued her education at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Pinkie met her first husband, Joseph L. Lockett, while attending college in Tucson. Together they had two children, Joseph Jr. and Patricia. Her initial years were spent working as a cattleman's wife, promoting the industry and the ranching business while also involving herself in local politics. Pinkie continued her education through the Colorado School of Finance earning a CFP. Building her own business as a tax preparer and financial planner, Pinkie earned great respect by many in those fields.

Pinkie married again in 2005 to Derald E. Dougherty. Together, they spent a wonderful life working, traveling, and living their lives in Phoenix and Flagstaff, where they made their homes.

Pinkie was a great believer in public service and active community involvement. She participated in many causes and leadership roles including those with the Arizona Cattle Growers Association, Arizona Farm Bureau, Arizona State Parks, the Save our Mountains Foundation, the Mormon Lake Fire Department, the Lowell Observatory advisory board, and as an arbitrator for the Securities and Exchange Commission and Maricopa County Civil Courts.

Pinkie spent a lifetime enjoying world travel, the outdoors, and reading nearly every book and publication she came across. For those who were closest with her, Pinkie was known for being very well read, outspoken, and outgoing; she was a formidable conversationalist and always enjoyed a good debate with whomever she met. She will remain fondly in the memory and hearts of many.

Pinkie is survived by her loving husband Derald E. Dougherty, beloved brother William "Willie", son Joseph Jr. (wife, Elizabeth), granddaughter Charlotte; daughter Patricia Bowdler (husband, Eric), granddaughter Isabella and grandson Kai, step-daughter Coleen Bell, step-son Sean Dougherty, and step-granddaughter Jennifer Stavros.

Pinkie's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the help and support of Hospice of the Valley. A celebration of life for Pinkie will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Lowell Observatory Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.