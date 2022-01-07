Max Edwin Jerrell, 79, died peacefully in his home after a long battle with cancer.

Born to Maxine and Roscoe Jerrell, he was lovingly referred to as "Butch" by family and "friend" by many here in Flagstaff and across the country.

He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who loved to regale others with stories of fishing with his dad, college roommate antics, and air force buddies.

Max was an accomplished man, earning a BS in mathematics from the University of Kentucky and an MS in physics from Wright State University. From there he served in the US Air force from 1968 to 1974. He continued his service in the Air Force Reserve until 2006, retired at rank of Lt. Colonel.

He then pursued a PhD in economics from ASU and held a professorship from 1981 to 2006.

Having retired, he could then turn his full time attention to his three passions, Kentucky basketball (where his Scottish temper was at its loudest), photography (accomplished), and fishing ( returning to hometown pond in LaCenter).

He was proud of his Scottish heritage and association with the Scottish American Military Society.

Max is survived by his partner, Wendy Campione, cousins in Alabama and Kentucky, Bob Jerrell, Carol Collins, Mary Lou Guess and Kay Ennis as well as many lifelong friends.

Due to COVID concerns, no memorial service is currently planned. TBA.

Special thanks to the nurses, staff, PAs, and doctors at US Renal Care, Cancer Center of N. AZ., N. AZ Kidney and Hypertension Center and others who cared for Max.