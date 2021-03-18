Menu
Melissa Suzanne Brown
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ

Melissa Suzanne Brown, 43, left this world unexpectedly on March 9, 2021. She was born in Flagstaff on June 1, 1977 to John and Georgia Reilly, the youngest of four daughters. Melissa graduated from Coconino High School in 1995. She married Charles Brown on September 23, 2011. Melissa worked for many years as a cosmetologist prior to the birth of her son Kyle. For the last seven years, she has been an aide in the Litchfield School District: Palm Valley, Litchfield, and last working at Barbara Robey. Melissa is survived by her loving husband Chuck, beloved son Kyle, parents John & Georgia, her three older sisters Brenda (Don) Hart, Ginger Reilly & Kathie Reilly and 4 nieces, 5 nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 2:30-4:30 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local public school and/or their special education programs.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
2:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our condolences. We will continue to keep all of Melissa´s family in prayer. Norman Kaye n family
Norman L. Kaye n Family
March 22, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers from the Norman family.
Dee Norman Bumpas
March 21, 2021
Kathie I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your sister! From my children and I we send loving thoughts and prayers
Mary Marino ( Crawford Family)
March 20, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. May your cherished memories of your dear daughter be a comfort to you.
Martha Kimball
March 20, 2021
Dear Georgia, Tom and Family... Although we cannot be with you in person, please know that we will be there with you in spirit.
Dawn & Tom Villone
March 19, 2021
Glory be to God & Praying for you all
Gladys Bradley
March 19, 2021
My heart and tears go out to you
Mac Heck
March 19, 2021
We´re so sad to hear this! Our thoughts are with you.
Joe and Vickie Lynch
March 18, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of your daughter´s passing. Please know, from my experience, that you will miss her presence always but you will also find joy in those she leaves behind. It´s a bittersweetness that only comes in the days ahead. Comfort and peace to you and yours.
Chris Somerville
March 18, 2021
