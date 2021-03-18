Melissa Suzanne Brown, 43, left this world unexpectedly on March 9, 2021. She was born in Flagstaff on June 1, 1977 to John and Georgia Reilly, the youngest of four daughters. Melissa graduated from Coconino High School in 1995. She married Charles Brown on September 23, 2011. Melissa worked for many years as a cosmetologist prior to the birth of her son Kyle. For the last seven years, she has been an aide in the Litchfield School District: Palm Valley, Litchfield, and last working at Barbara Robey. Melissa is survived by her loving husband Chuck, beloved son Kyle, parents John & Georgia, her three older sisters Brenda (Don) Hart, Ginger Reilly & Kathie Reilly and 4 nieces, 5 nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 2:30-4:30 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local public school and/or their special education programs.