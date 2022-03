MERCY APODACA JR.

July 22, 1967-

March 23, 2002

It's been 20 years today, that you were taken from us. Whoever said time heals?

Time doesn't heal the loss of a child, the loss of a dad to 3 young boys, the loss of a brother.

We miss you as much today, as the day you were taken from us.

Forever in our hearts. Mom, Mark, and Stephanie