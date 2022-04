Michael Edward Gillivan, a long time resident of Flagstaff, died on September 12, 2021 in Encinitas, California. He was born on March 31, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on October 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, San Clemente, California, followed by burial at Ascension Cemetery, Lake Forest, California.

"Such joy he brought,

Such courage he showed.

A smile for all, a heart of gold.

He was deeply loved

And is greatly missed by all."