Michael R. Mockbee
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Michael Richard Mockbee, known to all as "Mike" or "Uncle Mike", passed away on February 1, 2021, at the age of 80 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

A native of West Los Angeles, California Mike attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, University High School and ROTC. He joined the United States Air Force in 1958 as an aviation mechanic.

After serving his country for 5 years, Mike returned to Los Angeles to pursue further training as an aviation mechanic. In 1965, his father passed away and he became the sole provider for his mother. In 1968, Mike joined the Air Force Reserves so that he could continue to serve his country. He traveled the world, including flying several missions into Vietnam and throughout the Pacific. He was a patriot, serving a total of 20 years. Mike worked in the aeronautical industry for over 40 years, primarily at LAX, where he was honored with many awards and recognitions.

Mike also opened his own shop with his buddies building and racing motorcycles. He was a racing enthusiast and a long-time member of the Dirt Diggers motorcycle club, Sidewinders, and SCTA. Eventually, Mike created his own professional-built machine shop in his back garage where he customized and built motorcycles and race cars from scratch. Along with vehicles, Mike had a love for shooting and building guns based on historical models that he fully researched. Mike was a member of the NRA.

Mike led a full life, and retired in 2008. He moved to Flagstaff in order to enjoy the mountain-life that he loved so much. He was able to go on hikes with his cousin, make close friends through the NRA, and enjoy what he called "the white fluffy stuff falling from the sky" (aka "snow").

When Mike wasn't in action, he was a life-long, avid reader. Westerns, science fiction, and historical novels were his preferred genres.

Most importantly, Mike touched the hearts of everyone he met. He found joy in talking and listening to all people whether it be learning about all of the wait staff at his favorite daily restaurants, discussing history and his favorite books, or quietly sitting in a room while big conversations revolved around him. He was everybody's friend and soon became everybody's "Uncle".

Mike was always there for his sister; including bringing joy and life experiences to her, her husband and their children and grandchildren. He remained in daily contact with his family and close friends even after he moved. They are grateful for his love and all of the adventures that they had together.

He is survived by his sister, Eileen Martner (husband, Ted), nephews, Richard Martner (wife, Elisabeth), Michael Martner (wife, Kathleen) and their children, Amelie and Logan Martner, his cousin's wife, Kathy Wright and her children and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Virginia Mockbee and his cousin Dick Wright.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Mike on Thursday, February 25, at 10:30 AM, at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, 1600 E. Rte. 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, with subsequent burial at Camp Navajo. The memorial will be streamed live for anyone who wants to watch from home: http://bit.ly/mockbeefuneral or search for "Mockbee Funeral" on YouTube.

To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit: https://bit.ly/mockbeememories

"I think of myself in the oral tradition-as a troubadour, a village tale-teller, the man in the shadows of the campfire. That's the way I'd like to be remembered- as a storyteller. A good storyteller." ~Louis L'Amour


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church
1600 E. Rte. 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Wow! I feel so bad I had to finally find Mike throw his passing. I lost contact with Mike when his phone number stop working 5 years ago. In spite of attempts from time to time looking him up, until today I had no luck. Mike will be painfully missed; he was the definition of salt of the Earth and as he shall always be now that he has returned to the Earth. My heart and soul goes out to all Mike family and friends whom ever they my be. I can't say enough how much of a note worthy experience it was to know and work with Mike I will remember always.
Sammie Wynn III
Work
March 17, 2022
