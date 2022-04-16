Menu
Michael James Ricigliano

Michael 68 died from Cancer on April 6th,2022. The son of Frank and Joyce Ricigliano. Michael graduated from Nogales High School and attended Mt.San Antonio College. Michael's position was North American Business Development Mgr at Sarens Group. Michael leaves behind his daughter Lyndsay Ricigliano Franz, husband Richard. Sisters Phyllis Cooprider, Husband Jack, Jane Fell, Husband Rollan, Marilyn Jessup, Husband Matt, Joy Beeman. Husband Mike. Michael also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Michael will truly be missed by Sarens Group and many Family and Friends


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Apr. 16, 2022.
