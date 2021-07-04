Millard Jones, 81, of Yuma, Arizona passed away on June 24th from a cardiac incident.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 10:00am at First Christian Church of Yuma.

Millard's roots and heritage come from the tristate area of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana where he "ran the hills" and graduated from Bright High School, class of '57.

Millard married Charlotte on September 28th, 1985; they were married 35 years.

At the age of 15 Millard started cleaning construction sites and steadily worked his way up to superintendent. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, as well as just looking at wildlife. Millard was almost as good at talking trash as he was at shooting trap and skeet. He was also actively involved in church and was always looking for ways to help those around him.

Millard is survived by his wife, Charlotte; sister, Ladell (Roger); children: Angela, Kelly (David), Eric (Stephanie), Melissa (Ira), and Jared (Adrieanna); and 14 grandkids, 7 great-grandkids and another on the way.

Millard is preceded in death by parents Elmo and Ethel Jones, brother Frank, daughter Barbara and granddaughter Audrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be given to:

Banner Alzheimer's Foundation

2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160 Phoenix, Az 85012.