Mitchell Mullen
ABOUT
Lehighton Area High School

Mitchell (Mitch) Mullen, 51, of Flagstaff AZ, died Tuesday November 24th. Mitch was born in Lehighton PA and graduated from Lehighton High School in 1988 and Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1993. He was a pharmacist in the Flagstaff area for many years until his untimely death. Mitch was good-natured, fun-loving, and enjoyed countless adventures over the years with his lifelong friends. He was bright, competitive, and athletically talented. An outdoor enthusiast, he participated in a wide variety of outdoor activities. Mitch qualified for Jr. Olympic age-group ski racing at the top Eastern U.S. ski areas in New England. His crowning achievement was winning the PA Downhill Championship at age 18. He enjoyed ATV riding and many outdoor activities with his family. He often spent time with his in-laws Jim and Linda Hargis. Mitch will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife Diana of Flagstaff, Mitch is survived by: a son Wesley; stepdaughter Peaches; mother Donna Mullen of Lehighton PA; father and stepmother Thomas and Victoria Mullen of Macungie PA; brother Michael and wife Carole of Clarks Summit PA; sister Marci and paramour Jason of Inyokern CA; stepsister Cristin and husband Shawn of Chalfont PA; niece and nephew. There will be no calling hours.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 15, 2020.
Wow what to say about Mitch Mullen, so much! We started off as neighbors and ended up as family. Mitch was our brother, always there when you needed him and with a smile and open arms. Mitch I hope you are doing something radical on the other side, we will remember all the great times. What a loss for us all, RIP ❤
Sharalyn Peterson
Friend
December 24, 2020
I am soo very sorry to hear this news . I will always cherish his friendship and good , no GREAT times we had together from Sea Isle City ,NJ ,to Philadelphia to the Poconos!
Sending love, prayers and my deepest sympathy to the the entire Mullen family .
Jill Cortazzo
Friend
December 18, 2020
Wesley, Peaches and Diana my heart is broken for all of you. You are in my thoughts and Papa and Nana are praying for you too. All of our love to each of you.
The Gouhins
Adel Gouhin
Friend
December 17, 2020
May sweet memories remain with you Diana and families. Prayers for comfort and healing are being sent to you All. Matt and Anna
Matt and Anna
December 15, 2020
Peaches, Sorry for your loss. Here is a hug from both of us.
Randy Martha Fix
December 15, 2020
Thank you, Our Mitchy, for your friendship and all the unique and quite memorable good times shared!
You made our world a far more pleasant and amusing place, and we will all miss you very much!
Love and heavy-hearted condolences to the Mullen family.
Rest Peacefully, My Dear Brother!
Michael Walsh
December 6, 2020
What a loss for everyone who new Mitch. He was funny and smart. There was not much he could not think up a solution to and it always ended up being a good time. We were part of the Grove family and I will always remember him and always miss him. My prayers to his wife, children and the rest of his family. I join a large group of people morning tonight, with great sadness.
Neal Shipwash
Friend
December 5, 2020
I will miss Mitchell so much! We had lost touch recently, but always held a special place in my heart. I will never forget when he came to visit me in Upper Michigan. To Mitch's family: May God give you strength through this difficult time. I am praying for you all.
Susan Brian
Friend
December 5, 2020
To Mitch’s family,
Sending you all love and praying for the support to comfort you in this very difficult time.

Wendy and Matt
Friend
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mitch was truly one of a kind. So gifted in so many ways. He had a unique sense of humor and style . Mitch was his own person. Special prayers go out to all of the family. He will be missed by so many who loved him.
Lori Beltz
Friend
December 5, 2020
