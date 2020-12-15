Mitchell (Mitch) Mullen, 51, of Flagstaff AZ, died Tuesday November 24th. Mitch was born in Lehighton PA and graduated from Lehighton High School in 1988 and Temple University School of Pharmacy in 1993. He was a pharmacist in the Flagstaff area for many years until his untimely death. Mitch was good-natured, fun-loving, and enjoyed countless adventures over the years with his lifelong friends. He was bright, competitive, and athletically talented. An outdoor enthusiast, he participated in a wide variety of outdoor activities. Mitch qualified for Jr. Olympic age-group ski racing at the top Eastern U.S. ski areas in New England. His crowning achievement was winning the PA Downhill Championship at age 18. He enjoyed ATV riding and many outdoor activities with his family. He often spent time with his in-laws Jim and Linda Hargis. Mitch will be sadly missed by family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife Diana of Flagstaff, Mitch is survived by: a son Wesley; stepdaughter Peaches; mother Donna Mullen of Lehighton PA; father and stepmother Thomas and Victoria Mullen of Macungie PA; brother Michael and wife Carole of Clarks Summit PA; sister Marci and paramour Jason of Inyokern CA; stepsister Cristin and husband Shawn of Chalfont PA; niece and nephew. There will be no calling hours.