Monica "Moe" Leazier age 61 passed into the arms of our Lord at home on December 29th, 2021.

Monica was born on November 18th, 1960 in Derby, Connecticut, the fourth daughter to Horst and Inge Schindler. Growing up in Connecticut she looked up to her three older sisters. They spent a lot of family time at Lake Zoar in Oxford. Moe would later tell her own daughters many wonderful stories of those times.

Moe moved to Tucson, Arizona with her parents in 1976, when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Rincon High School in Tucson in 1978. She worked as a Candy Striper at St. Joseph's Hospital where her mom was a CNA, and truly enjoyed helping people at the hospital. Moe moved to Pennsylvania in 1983 where she met her husband, Eddie. They lived there for 5 years and their first child, Trisha, was born there in 1987, shortly after Trisha's birth, they decided to move to Flagstaff, Arizona to be closer to family. Monica and Eddie married on January 11th, 1988 in Flagstaff. Their second daughter, Jessica, was born in 1991. Moe was also employed at Tow Rite for several years.

Moe loved working in her yard, landscaping and gardening and took great pride in the results of her labors. She loved having her girls out in the yard with her, showing them how to plant seeds, pull weeds, and care for the plants and flowers that grew. She also participated in the local demolition derby that her whole family participated on, even won first place in the Powder Puff in 1992. She raced dwarf cars on the Thunder Raceway in Show Low, Arizona as well. She was quite the daredevil! Moe's other interests included reading, hiking, camping, horseback riding, and just being in the great outdoors.

Moe's daughters were her world and she would do anything for them including throwing Halloween parties for the girls and all their friends to figuring out how to wire new speakers for the stereo systems in their cars. If there was a way to get something done, she would figure it out! She also adored her grandchildren and spoiled them at every opportunity.

Moe was such a generous soul with a heart of gold and would go out of way to help anyone in need in any way she could. She was the heart and soul of her family and is missed beyond words.

Moe was proceeded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ben Dobson. She Is survived by her husband Eddie Leazier, daughters Trisha and Jessica Leazier, Grandchildren, Kylie, Zen, and Alden, her sisters Sadie (Scott) Gupton, Susan (Terry) Collins, Shelia Dobson. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family memorial will be held at a time determined by the family. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com