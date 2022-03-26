Born 12/21/1937. She passed away on 2/19/2022. She was 84 years old

Nancy was born in Santa Barbara, California to Inis and Robert Nixon. She grew up in Santa Barbara near the Old Mission. Nancy was often in the annual Fiesta parade. During her last year of high school, she moved to Modesto, CA, as her mother needed to help care for her mother. While in college there, Nancy met her husband (of 67 years), Ralph, at a school dance. They fell in love, eloped to Las Vegas, and started a family soon after. Nancy was a proud mother to daughter Sandra and son Mark, and she was a happy homemaker for many years. She was also a very talented artist, pianist, and writer. Nancy and Ralph lived in northern California for many years where Nancy had many dear relatives and friends (also dear relatives in southern California). She enjoyed visiting them and hosting various get-togethers over the years. Ralph's career offered him a prominent position in Honolulu, Hawaii which they took, leaving the Bay Area to embark upon life in the island State. The 13 years they spent in Hawaii were some of the happiest years of her life. Nancy loved being there and felt very connected to the people and the aloha spirit of the islands. Nancy was an excellent student, and she returned to school at the University of Hawaii, earning her bachelor's degree with honors. She had always loved learning and writing. She also pursued her passion of helping others by serving on the board of the Hawaii Alzheimer's Association. During this time Nancy enjoyed travel. She and Ralph traveled throughout North America, the Caribbean, and to Europe, with friends and family. Nancy particularly enjoyed trips to Costa Rica with her beloved sister and brother-in-law (Margie and George). After Ralph retired, they moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Her daughter's young family had just started out there and it was also home to her mother, Inis, and other family. She worked for the County in Santa Barbara and helped people in need by helping to publish the annual community resource referral directory (she was proud of this accomplishment, in the pre-internet era). Nancy also cared for her granddaughter. In the early '90s Nancy and Ralph moved to Flagstaff, AZ, a couple of years after their daughter and family had moved there. They enjoyed having family close by. Nancy continued her work helping people by volunteering for the NACOG Area Agency on Aging in Flagstaff. She became an Ombudsman, acting as a liaison between the management at assisted living facilities and their patients. Nancy's calm demeanor and superb organizational abilities were well-suited for this role, and she was greatly appreciated and respected by her peers. She had a place in her heart to help others and kept that going wherever she was living. Nancy was a strong yet gentle soul and a remarkable woman. Less than three weeks after her husband's passing, Nancy joined him. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of family. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Donnelly (Chris); her son, Mark Boyer; her granddaughter, Kristin Donnelly (Rob); her niece, Sandy Wheeler (Lee) and family; brother-in-law Jack Boyer (Ruby) and family. A private service will be held at a later date.