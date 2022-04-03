Menu
Nancy Rivest Green
Nancy Rivest Green

"I am shocked to admit it, but I've seemed to have passed to the other side. While I was alive I experienced a good life. I hiked, kayaked, rode bikes, traveled, and had affairs with sexy guys - in books! I got to retire, ahead of many of my friends. I got to marry the man of my dreams. It was wonderful to have him by my side - always. I was born in Massachusetts, but I didn't become alive until I lived at the North Rim. You can get anything there…like your fully developed adult character and a husband. And make plans to visit exciting places."

Nancy transitioned on March 20 (the 2022 Spring Equinox). She visited 25 countries around the world. She was the award-winning special education teacher and librarian for the South Rim school and the author of three books, She is survived by husband Keith, sisters-in-law Nancy Timper, Elaine Green and Robin Brown, brother-in-law Phil Timper, nephew Alex Earl and niece Erin Blaz. Plans are underway for a celebration of her life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Apr. 3, 2022.
