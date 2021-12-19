Neil William Brown, 67, passed away on December 7, 2021. A longtime resident of Flagstaff, Neil grew up in Sierra Madre, California as the middle child of 7 children. He first came to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University. He eventually became an early computer programmer innovator for inventory management for a local company.

Neil is remembered by is siblings as bright, inquisitive and creative. He was self taught and would extensively research subjects of his interests. Neil was very proud of the fact that he managed to read almost every book in the Sierra Madrea library. During his lifetime, he developed considerable expertise in falconry, mushrooming, jewelry making, dog training, animal handling and computer technology.

As a youth, Neil was lucky enough to meet his life long friend and brother Jim Mierzwiak who shared his love for the outdoors. Jim and Neil had many adventure in Mexico, Canada and one memorable trip to Africa. Neil often told many stories to his daughters about his adventures with their uncle Jim.

Neil met the love of is life Lynette at the age of 16. Their love story is a beautiful tale of two young people who couldn't imagine their lives without each other. For 47 years of marriage, Neil adored his wife and was often found by his children stealing kisses and hugs in the kitchen when he thought no one was looking. Together they settled in Flagstaff, Arizona and raised 2 daughters who inherited the best of Neil's traits. Tania Maddy, his oldest and his partner in crime from a very young age, ready to explore and experience all that life has to offer. Priscilla Brown who shares his wit and sensitive nature. Neil often spoke about his children being the most fulfilling aspect of his life.

Neil met the son he never had in Tania's husband, Matt Maddy. He cherished every minute of being a grandparent. He was known as "Papa" to his grandkids, Claire and William Maddy.

Let us all remember Neil as a falconer, a talented animal handler, and a knowledgeable mushroom hunter. Our dad was known to light up a room with his charm and his stories. Neil leaves behind his immediate family, including six siblings and so many friends who will remember him with fondly. A memorial to tentatively be held on Sunday May 22, 2022.