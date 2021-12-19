Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Neil William Brown

Neil William Brown, 67, passed away on December 7, 2021. A longtime resident of Flagstaff, Neil grew up in Sierra Madre, California as the middle child of 7 children. He first came to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University. He eventually became an early computer programmer innovator for inventory management for a local company.

Neil is remembered by is siblings as bright, inquisitive and creative. He was self taught and would extensively research subjects of his interests. Neil was very proud of the fact that he managed to read almost every book in the Sierra Madrea library. During his lifetime, he developed considerable expertise in falconry, mushrooming, jewelry making, dog training, animal handling and computer technology.

As a youth, Neil was lucky enough to meet his life long friend and brother Jim Mierzwiak who shared his love for the outdoors. Jim and Neil had many adventure in Mexico, Canada and one memorable trip to Africa. Neil often told many stories to his daughters about his adventures with their uncle Jim.

Neil met the love of is life Lynette at the age of 16. Their love story is a beautiful tale of two young people who couldn't imagine their lives without each other. For 47 years of marriage, Neil adored his wife and was often found by his children stealing kisses and hugs in the kitchen when he thought no one was looking. Together they settled in Flagstaff, Arizona and raised 2 daughters who inherited the best of Neil's traits. Tania Maddy, his oldest and his partner in crime from a very young age, ready to explore and experience all that life has to offer. Priscilla Brown who shares his wit and sensitive nature. Neil often spoke about his children being the most fulfilling aspect of his life.

Neil met the son he never had in Tania's husband, Matt Maddy. He cherished every minute of being a grandparent. He was known as "Papa" to his grandkids, Claire and William Maddy.

Let us all remember Neil as a falconer, a talented animal handler, and a knowledgeable mushroom hunter. Our dad was known to light up a room with his charm and his stories. Neil leaves behind his immediate family, including six siblings and so many friends who will remember him with fondly. A memorial to tentatively be held on Sunday May 22, 2022.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I love what your girls said about you. You were such a neat guy you were always so kind and friendly. Never a bad word to say about anybody really. You loved the outdoors and sharing your experiences. I remember going down to Laguna several times fishing with the boys. Going back up to Mark's Place in Silverado Canyon those were lsome of the best times. Gathering at Jim's every Christmas holiday.It saddens me that you are not here with us anymore. My thoughts and prayers go out to Lynette and her family! Thanks for the memories my friend! You really will be missed.
Debi Petty Walker
Friend
January 9, 2022
Neil was a friend and co-worker for many, many years. He always had a funny story to share with me. I am so sorry for your loss, Lynette and family.
Diana Shull
December 26, 2021
Neil was a kind friend, knowledgeable teacher and excellent neighbor. I will always remember mushrooming, playing pool and learning from you. Rest In Peace amigo
Ben Murphy
Friend
December 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss. I worked with Neil for many years and always enjoyed working with him.
Bill Calloway
Work
December 23, 2021
With love and admiration to my cousin and his children and grandchildren. I remember Seeing Neil and my cousin as a kid. Their beauty and charisma as a young couple inspired my own path for love. Neil´s smile, blond locks and love is forever in my mind A great human that left his mark. Thank you Neil for your time with our family in this earth. Now the next level gets you! Xoxo fly free. Lisa Brannon
Lisa Brannon
December 22, 2021
We remember Neil fondly as the gentle soul who helped us begin our journey as a married couple. Sending prayers to your family during this difficult time.
Kelley and Stan
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results