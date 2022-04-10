Menu
Oscar Doctor Sr.
Oscar Doctor, Sr., 90, of Flagstaff, Tolani Lake and Kayenta, AZ, passed peacefully on the morning of April 4, 2022. Born in 1931 to the late David Doctor, Sr. and Bessie Nopah Doctor in Kayenta, AZ, he was Ta'chii'nii (Red Running into the Water), born for Dibe' Lizhini' (Black Sheep), maternal grandfather To'di'ch'iinii (Bitter Water), and paternal grandfather Ta'baahi' (Water Edge).

Oscar was a hardworking, outgoing, funny, humble, respectful Navajo veteran. He was community and civic oriented throughout his life. He served in the United States Army in Bamberg, Germany as a young man and returned to Flagstaff to raise a family. He worked for numerous years at the Navajo Army Depot (NAD) in Bellemont, AZ as an ammunition handler and as a member of the Arizona National Guard. After his time at NAD, he began a long career as a business agent/laborer for Laborers' Union Local 383 in Flagstaff, working on many construction projects and creating lifelong friendships throughout the state.

Oscar retired in the early 1990's in Tolani Lake, AZ, where he was actively involved with the local senior and veteran communities. His family will always remember his stories and historical knowledge of growing up on the Navajo Nation.

He is survived by his beloved children, Oscar, Jr. (Ellen), Louis (Melanie), Linda (George), Michael, Kyle (Sharon) plus 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Lucy Canyon, Betty Dixon, Tulley Doctor, Sr., and Sallie Sage plus numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Oscar was predeceased by his wife Roberta and brothers Peter Doctor, Sr., David Doctor, Jr., and John Nix, Sr.

Burial services will be held on April 11, 2022, at 11:00 am, Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ.

Arrangement's courtesy of Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary & Crematory.


