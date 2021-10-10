Menu
Pat H. Crisp
FUNERAL HOME
Perches - Graham's Funeral Home (La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home)
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM

Pat H. Crisp, of Las Cruces, NM passed away on Saturday October 2, 2021.

He was born in Vernon, Texas, and grew up living in both Texas and Arizona.

Pat attended Flagstaff High School, then Arizona State University majoring in mechanical engineering. He served in the Army, and trained as a paratrooper. He met his wife Nora at school in Flagstaff and they married in 1962. Together, they moved to Las Cruces and raised two daughters.

Pat was a mechanical engineer at WSMR for over 30 years, working on and teaching about aerial warfare and drones. He had a passion for snow skiing, and skied throughout the western parts of the United States. During the warmer months, he rode his bike to stay active. He stayed healthy using hard work and exercise throughout his life; attributes that he shared with his family for many happy years. He held traditional values of education for all his family, and has been the steady guiding force behind the higher education of all his grandchildren.

His wife Nora Crisp, and his parents, Ulysses Crisp (Violet) and Nina Dominguez (John), precede Pat in his passing.

His loving daughters Cheryl Crisp (Kirk Cooper) and Deborah Kane (Pat Kane) survive him as well as grandchildren Dr. Stacey Lambeth, Rebecca Grant (John Grant), Abigail Kane, and two great grandchildren.

Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Close friends and family are welcome. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM. To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com


Perches - Graham's Funeral Home (La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home)
