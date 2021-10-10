Dr. Patricia Creveling Giclas, born March 17, 1938 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Monday September 27th, 2021 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Patsy, as she was called by family, friends and colleagues, was an international pioneer in the field of complement research (the first line of defense in one's innate immune system) and diagnostics. After years of research and development she founded the first complement diagnostic laboratory at National Jewish Health in Denver Colorado and proceeded to help patients, physicians and drug companies understand and treat life threatening complement disorders.

While she was proud of being one of the world's leading experts in her field she was equally passionate about art and was an accomplished painter, sketch artist and wood block printer. Family and friends everywhere looked forward to her annual Christmas cards - each a unique wood block print created in her studio.

Patsy also was a foodie. She loved to cook and was celebrated, by family, for weekly sourdough waffles, checkerboard cake and NM red chile enchiladas among other favorites. She likewise enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and was an avid outdoorswoman.

A powerful scientific pioneer and a creative soul she loved her family deeply and we will miss her terribly. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Henry "Hank" Giclas Jr., sons Henry III (Kathleen), Patric (Gail) and grandchildren Hannah, Eli, Henry IV and Emma.

In lieu of flowers and cards the family asks friends and family to consider a donation in the name of Dr. Patricia C. Giclas to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Patsy's favorite charity) where she served as a docent for several years.

https://desertmuseum.org/support/ongoing/donate.php