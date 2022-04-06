Our dear Patti passed away last fall after a brief battle with cancer. It was her wish that no public announcement be made at that time. She was a hard worker both in her studies and career, earning her BS and MS in psychology at NAU. She worked for the Tempe Elementary School District and Flagstaff Unified School District as a school psychologist. After she retired, she worked as an administrative assistant at Killip Elementary School, MSI, and NAU's Communication Sciences and Disorder Department. She enjoyed music, wine group, book club, church group, cooking, her pets, and travelling. She always enjoyed bringing yummy treats into work for all to share. She is preceded in death by her husband Chuck Holmes, survived by sister Celeste, brother-in-law Brian Holmes, numerous cousins..."and the most wonderful group of supportive, fun and loving friends." In lieu of flowers one can donate to: High Country Humane, 11665 N. US-89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 or Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL, 33073. Please join us in a celebration of life open house Saturday May 14, 2022 from 12n - 4pm at the Kilted Cat//Serendipity 2640 W. Kiltie Ln, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 RSVP: pamh/@gmail.com