Paul John Umhoefer was born July 22, 1955 and died suddenly on November 24, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Paul Umhoefer was the son of Janette and Alfred Umhoefer. He was born and grew up in Stoughton, Wisconsin, part of the driftless region of Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. in Geology in 1977 and a M.S. in Geology in 1979. He then worked for Texaco USA as a petroleum geologist in Los Angeles, California before obtaining his Ph.D. in Geology at the University of Washington in 1989. He arrived in Flagstaff, AZ as a Research Associate in 1992, affiliated with the Geology Department at Northern Arizona University. In 2000 he became an Assistant Professor in the Geology Department at Northern Arizona University, was promoted to Associate Professor in 2002, and earned the rank of Full Professor in 2007. Paul served as interim chair of the Geology Department in 2008 and was instrumental in the creation of the School of Earth and Sustainability at Northern Arizona University. He served as the interim Director and Director of the same school from 2012-2016. . Paul's geologic research and expertise focused on tectonic plate margins and the processes associated with plate convergence and separation. His work often incorporated a larger regional perspective and synthesis. His research locations include Alaska, British Columbia, the North Cascades of Washington State, Baja California Sur, Lake Mead and southern Arizona, and Turkey.

Throughout his life, Paul developed and kept friendships by encouraging the interests of his family, friends and colleagues. Paul's friendships extended across continents and disciplines and he always welcomed more. He readily shared his knowledge and joy of life with all. His curiosity was insatiable and infectious and always brought laughter and fun to all that interacted with him. He considered all 36 of his graduate students his progeny and treated them as such, helping them when needed and even acting as the officiant for many of their weddings. He was a devoted Packer fan and shareholder, Portland Trailblazer fan, college basketball bracketologist, and baseball playoff and World Series prognosticator. His death is a shock, his impact on the lives of his colleagues, friends and family and science is immeasurable and he leaves a large void in all our lives.

He leaves behind his wife (Barbara Ralston), his sisters (Marla and Carol) their husbands (Michael and Eric), a niece and two nephews, several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and friends and colleagues in the Flagstaff area, Wisconsin and points beyond. A celebration of Paul's life is being planned for late May 2022 in Flagstaff. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to the Geological Society of America or to the Paul Umhoefer Endowed Professorship at the Northern Arizona University Foundation(https://crowdfund.foundationnau.org/project/29519).