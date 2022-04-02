Philip Patterson was born to parents Norman Edward and Kathryn Marguerite (Hiller) Patterson. He graduated from Oak Lawn High School and played high school sports including basketball, track and golf. Phil wanted to attend college and after seeing pictures of western mountains in a calendar, he applied to Northern Arizona University and moved to Flagstaff in 1974. He received a BS in Forestry from NAU in 1979 and an MS in Tree Genetics and Improvement from Mississippi State University in 1981.

Phil worked on Forestry contracts around the Southwest during and shortly after college. He worked at the Arboretum at Flagstaff and was a partner in a private landscaping company. In 1987, Phil married Charlotte Minor, and they built a strong and loving partnership. They have two children, Adair and Cameron. After marriage Phil worked in California and New Mexico, and finally returned with his family to Flagstaff in 1999 where he started working at NAU Research Greenhouses. He later became the administrative manager of the greenhouses.

Phil had a keen intellect and knowledge of plants. He enjoyed working with students and professors on research projects and worked with numerous land management agencies growing plants for restoration. He was a dedicated family man, including being a stay at home Dad for a number of years. His enthusiasm for the outdoors was infectious, and he involved his friends and family in running rivers, hiking canyons and mountains. He was also a skilled woodworker, and produced beautiful furniture.

After retirement in 2019, Phil and Charlotte began a new adventure as farmers. Phil continued his passion for plants by acquiring a an old apricot orchard , transitioning it into an heirloom apple orchard and organic farm. Phil made the most of every day and his hard work is apparent in the budding orchard. He was know for his sense of humor, warmth, supportive friendships, and willingness to always lend a hand.

He is survived by his beloved family: wife of 34 years, Charlotte Minor and children Adair Patterson (partner Nick Quayle) and Cameron Patterson (partner Brittany Bociung), two sister, Pamela (John) O'Donnell and Pattijo (Jimmy Watts) Patterson, close in-laws Anne Karlstrom and Mary and Rich Sidwell. Also nieces and nephews Hallie Jones, Katie (Jeremiah) Notter, Kerianne (Patrick) O'Connor, John Philip (Nicole) O'Donnell, Lief (Brittany) Karlstrom, Sigrid (Rafael Videira) Karlstrom, and great nieces and nephews.