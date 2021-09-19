Ralph Gavin Ramsey Jr "Butch" passed away September 2, 2021 of a long courageous battle of heart failure. Butch was born June 9, 1945 in Lukeville, Arizona to Ralph and Ada Ramsey. He served in the US Army and was a successful Contractor here in Flagstaff. Butch is survived by his wife Carolyn; children Gavin (Debra) Ramsey, Jill (Jeremy) Tuley and Diana (Geoff) Lloyd; six grandchildren Tyler, Brooke, Morgan, Abigail, Olivia and Evan and too too many friends and family to count.

A memorial to celebrate Butches life will be on Sunday, October 3rd at 12 Noon at the Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers donations in Butch's name can be made to the Pantry Food Bank, 2529 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Memories can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com