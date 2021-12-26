Menu
Randy Allen Weems

Randy Allen Weems, 57, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away December 8th, 2021. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona to Woodrow "Woody" Weems and Glenda "GZ" Weems. Randy is survived by his mother, Glenda; brothers, Glen and Gary; sons, Hunter and Tyke; stepchildren, Zach, Madison, and Morgan Edwards; and significant other, Dalila Edwards.

Randy was a beloved father, loyal friend, dedicated coach, and lifelong outdoorsman and conservationist. For over 20 years, he served his community in law enforcement. Details for a celebration of life will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Arizona Bowhunters Association.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 26, 2021.
Condolences to Randy's friends and family. I remember his smile and fun personality from his days in my classroom at Coconino High. RIP Randy.
Tim Painter
Other
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Randy. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Marsha Gillis
December 28, 2021
My heart goes out to you!! Lots of hugs n prayers coming to you.
Elena Romero
December 28, 2021
My condolences to you Glenda and your whole family RIP Randy Go with God
Jack Leingang
Friend
December 28, 2021
My condolences to the Weems family. May the perpetual light shine upon him.
Ray Rodriguez
Family
December 27, 2021
