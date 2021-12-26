Randy Allen Weems, 57, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away December 8th, 2021. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona to Woodrow "Woody" Weems and Glenda "GZ" Weems. Randy is survived by his mother, Glenda; brothers, Glen and Gary; sons, Hunter and Tyke; stepchildren, Zach, Madison, and Morgan Edwards; and significant other, Dalila Edwards.

Randy was a beloved father, loyal friend, dedicated coach, and lifelong outdoorsman and conservationist. For over 20 years, he served his community in law enforcement. Details for a celebration of life will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Arizona Bowhunters Association.