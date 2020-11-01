Raymond L. Baca, 64 years old, was born in Reserve, New Mexico and raised in McNary, Arizona. He then moved to Flagstaff when he was 10 years old. With great sadness Ray has went with the Lord on 10/10/20.

He is survived by his wife Diadama Baca, his daughter Kristin Barreras Baca, two sons Raymond (Rashelle) Baca and Toby (Carmen) Baca. His 2 sisters Alice Macias and Margaret Jackson. His 3 grandchildren Anastasia, Amaya Barreras and Dominic Baca. And many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Carrillo, father Octaviano Baca, brother Leroy Baca and son-in-law Joe Barreras.

Ray loved the outdoors especially fishing and camping. He enjoyed watching his favorite NFL team Arizona Cardinals. Every year he liked to put up his holiday decorations and enjoyed all the smiles he gave to in the Sunnyside neighborhood. He was very social and made many friends. He worked at the Stone Forest Industry, City of Flagstaff and the Pepsi Bottling company. He then retired and spent most of his time with his grandchildren and family.

Services will be Nov 5th. The Rosary will start at 10 am followed by the Memorial Mass at 10:30 am at San Francisco De Asis Catholic Church. We then will lay him to rest after the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are all welcome to say their goodbyes.

Donations may be sent to Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.