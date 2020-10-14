Our dear husband, father and friend. Ray Brutti, left on his next journey on October 2, 2020, at age 74. Ray was a traveler! He took bicycle trips to Europe every summer for over 40 years, with nothing but a bike or a backpack and scant luggage. His wife and daughter sometimes tagged along on such unforgettable experiences. He especially loved France, and he had discovered the wonders of Spain and Portugal in recent years. Bicycles were his life, and happily, his work. His daily routine included long rides and coffee at Macy's, where he was a fixture. Just walking about town he was constantly hailed "Hey!!! Cosmic!" "Hey Ray!!" He made connections wherever he went.

Ray authored 3 popular trail guides on biking and hiking in Flagstaff, Sedona and Phoenix. He was very proud of being his own boss, except for a formative stint at Cosmic Cycles bike shop. He was a gear-head and a righteous wrench who could fix almost anything, including stuff around the house, his bikes, and vintage BMW motorcycles. A pro problem solver, he saw the world in a different way. He had creative solutions for any issue.

His wife of over 40 years (Marcia Wiesner), our daughter (Elena Brutti), his cousins and his many friends worldwide are heartbroken at the loss our warm-hearted, totally original friend. May his adventurous spirit and open heart live on, long after he is gone. We like to think that he just exploded out into the universe in the end, becoming the Cosmic Ray he was always meant to be.