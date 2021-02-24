Richard W. "Dick" Baker, age 87, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Peppi's House – TMC Hospice.

Dick was born on February 12th, 1934 to Edward W. and Marion Francis Baker in Buffalo, NY. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona during Dick's high school years. He graduated from Tucson Senior High School in 1951, and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and, while there, met his life-long best friend Bob Spackeen. Following his college years, he relocated to California where he began his long-standing career in retail with Bullock's Department Store in Los Angeles. It was actually at the famed flagship Bullock's Wilshire where he met a UCLA coed beauty– soon to be his bride – named Lillian Palmer who was working at the store over the Christmas holidays. Soon after their meeting Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army, joining Company "K" 5th Infantry in Fort Ord, California. After basic training, Dick was deployed to a U.S. Army installation in Nuremberg, West Germany – where Dick became a proud member of Company "F" 85thInfantry. The young couple decided to marry before Dick left for Germany and, shortly after his arrival in Nuremberg, Lillian joined him after a harrowing trip across the Atlantic on the U.S.S. United States. During their extended time in Germany, Lillian found out she was expecting and gave birth to their eldest son Jeff at the base hospital.

After his service was over, Dick and Lillian returned to California and settled in Pasadena, CA where he and Lillian proceeded to have two more children, Jon and Eric. Dick continued his career at Bullock's and he earned the coveted ten year pin for his service. In 1967, the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona where Dick started a long career with Babbitt Brothers Trading Company. During these years Dick and Lillian raised their three boys surrounded by the beauty of the San Francisco Peaks and Ponderosa pine forest. The entire family were avid skiers and the three boys all reached the rank of Eagle Scout-the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of American program. After working at Babbitt's for many years, Dick opened his own business establishment, Baker's Books and Gifts, in downtown Flagstaff which sustained the family for over a decade. Dick finished-out his career as Vice President-Retailing for the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel. Dick was especially proud of helping re-establish the heritage railroad which carries passengers between Williams, Arizona and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park after many years of not operating.

Dick is pre-deceased by his wife Lillian, a long time educator with Flagstaff Unified School District, and his grandson Jordan Daniel Baker. He is survived by his sons Jeff (Betsy), Jon (Lisa), and Eric (Bill) and grandchildren Eric (Kayla), Ethan (Annie), and Katelyn (Cassidy). In lieu of flowers, a donation to support the Lillian Jane Baker Teacher Education Scholarship at Northern Arizona University might be considered. A secure online gift can be made to:

http://foundation.nau.edu/giving.aspx?fnds=01463 (this link takes you directly to the Lillian Jane Baker Scholarship). Or a check may be mailed directly to the NAU Foundation at Box 4094, NAU, Flagstaff, Arizona 86011-4094; note Fund #1463 Lillian Jane Baker in the memo line.