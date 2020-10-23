Dr. Richard A. Borden passed away on July 31, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He came to Flagstaff in 1978 to begin a physical therapy program at NAU. He was the first Dean of the then College of Health Professions and served as the Interim Director of the High Altitude Training Center. He is remembered as teacher, dean, coach of weightlifting, and friend . He is survived by his wife Donna Borden, daughter's Allison and Mark House, Andrea and Bradley Lail and grandchildren JD House, Darby House, Anna Lail, Laura Lail, and Jacob Lail . Memorial Service will be held in the courtyard of American Lutheran Church of Sun City on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am. Masks are required and social distancing will be available. A scholarship for a physical therapy student has been started at NAU.

