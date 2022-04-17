Richard Miguel Perez passed away on December 22, 2021 at the age of 62. Richard (Ricky) was born on January 8, 1959 in Flagstaff, AZ to Ramona Perez. He was the second of five siblings: Dolores, RICHARD, David, Janet & John.

Richard went to school in Flagstaff, began working at an early age doing whatever odd jobs came his way including planting trees at the Grand Canyon. In 1978 he began a 16 yr relationship with Barb Sandoval. He started working with Barb's father Elias Sandoval aka Oly. They formed a close bond and Oly taught him much about plumbing and construction & they worked together on various jobs for the next several years.

In 1988 another job opportunity presented itself and he went to work on a government installation//bird sanctuary on Johnston Atoll, located 825 miles from Hawaii. He worked there for 5 years, returning home to Flagstaff for a bit and then back to the Atoll. He would volunteer with the wildlife research department there to help protect the 100,000 nesting birds on bird island. During that time Barb flew to Hawaii and she and Richard were married on the island of Kauai, April 17, 1989.

He left Flagstaff in 1994 & continued work on government projects in Hawaii, South America & various parts of the U.S. He was a plumber, pipe fitter, electrician, heavy equipment operator, worked on dry docks, bridges, sea walls and building structures. He was clever, quick and could troubleshoot and fix ANYTHING & excelled at all that he did. Richard was truly a jack of all trades & would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He made close friends everywhere he went.

In 1995 he was blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Jessica. He settled in Hawaii for 20 yrs, fell in love with the ocean, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, windsurfing and again made many close friends.

He returned home to Flagstaff in 2012 and he and Barb were reunited. Back home in the mountains he liked scouting for wood in the fall and in winter the more snow the better. Summer was time to ride his Harley and enjoy the monsoon rain, when it came. He loved the dark night sky but most of all he loved his family.

Richard was a prankster, had a good sense of humor, liked to tease and we will never forget that laugh of his.

He is preceded in death by his beloved Grandmother, his nephew Marcus, his niece Delilah, his much loved uncles, aunties, many close cousins, his father in law Oly and other members of the Sandoval tribe. He and his lifelong childhood friend, Louie Cordova passed within weeks of each other.

He is survived by his spouse Barbara, his daughter Jessica, his mother Ramona, all of his siblings & their significant others, many nieces and nephews, cousins and again many friends.

It is with heavy hearts and much love that we say goodbye. See you on the other side babe.

Per his wishes his ashes will be spread in the ocean.