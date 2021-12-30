Menu
Robert E. Belton
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Robert Emmett Belton, 91, died peacefully December 6, 2021, at home with his family in Gilbert, Az. Bob was born in 1930 in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Ohio Northern University where he got his degree in pharmacy. He was stationed in England while he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. It was here that he met his wife, Anne Thurley, who he married and spent the next 52 wonderful years with until she passed in 2005. He worked as a pharmacist in Dayton, Ohio until 1991 when they moved to Flagstaff Arizona to be closer to family. In 2017 he moved to Gilbert, Az. Bob loved woodworking, fishing, model airplanes and volunteering whenever possible. He was sincerely loved by very many, never made an enemy and was everyone's best friend. He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Rod) Blevins and Barbara (Bill) Wagar, grandchildren Jennifer Mattuch and Brian (Christianne) Blevins and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for January 8 at noon. It will be held at Life Community Church 717 W Ray Rd. Gilbert, Az 85233. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Life Community Church
717 W Ray Rd., Gilbert, AZ
Everyone loved Bob. He was a kind, gentle, caring man who was easy-going, thoughtful, considerate, and generous in all aspects of life as well as a partner at the bridge table. Bob was a cat lover. He and I spend may hours talking about our cats, their unique personalities, their funny little quirks, and how much joy and companionship they brought to our lives. I miss Bob. My deepest condolences to his family.
Carol Phillips
Other
January 17, 2022
I so enjoyed playing Bridge with Bob at the Sedona Bridge Club, and online at BBO during the pandemic. He was a great player and a patient partner!
Judith Penvenne
Other
January 4, 2022
I met Bob playing bridge a few years ago. What a sweet, wonderful man. He was always so kind at the table. I've missed seeing him the past couple years. Always enjoyed seeing his racy Mustang. May he rest in heavenly peace.
Dianne Zimmerman
Other
January 3, 2022
I only knew Bob through Sun Lakes Bridge and playing bridge at the Chandler Senior Center but enjoyed his company and I feel the loss of his passing. The last time I saw him was on Arizona when he passed me in his beloved Mustang!
Carol Hannon
Other
January 1, 2022
Wonderful guy. I will miss him especially at the Bridge table. We shared memories of our mutual profession as pharmacists.
Cyrus Elliott Jr
December 31, 2021
