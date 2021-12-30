Robert Emmett Belton, 91, died peacefully December 6, 2021, at home with his family in Gilbert, Az. Bob was born in 1930 in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Ohio Northern University where he got his degree in pharmacy. He was stationed in England while he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. It was here that he met his wife, Anne Thurley, who he married and spent the next 52 wonderful years with until she passed in 2005. He worked as a pharmacist in Dayton, Ohio until 1991 when they moved to Flagstaff Arizona to be closer to family. In 2017 he moved to Gilbert, Az. Bob loved woodworking, fishing, model airplanes and volunteering whenever possible. He was sincerely loved by very many, never made an enemy and was everyone's best friend. He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Rod) Blevins and Barbara (Bill) Wagar, grandchildren Jennifer Mattuch and Brian (Christianne) Blevins and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for January 8 at noon. It will be held at Life Community Church 717 W Ray Rd. Gilbert, Az 85233. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.