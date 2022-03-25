Robert O. Clark, Ph.D. Born July 1937 to Harry and Frances (Plotkin) Clark in Chicago. Passed away March 21, 2022 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Sheldon, and wife of 38 years, Barbara. Survived by two daughters: Patti and Karyn, and three grandchildren.

Bob obtained his Bachelor's Degree from UCLA, and went on to train Bomber crews (B-17) in Mountain Home, Idaho, before attending the University of Chicago for his Master's degree. Bob taught at the Air Force Academy for seven years before attending the University of Denver for his Ph.D. Bob then served his country in Vietnam as Chief Intelligence Officer and was responsible for briefing General Lucius Clay Jr. of war statistics. Bob taught at the War College and the Command and Staff College upon his return from Vietnam. Bob proudly served his country for 27 years in the USAF. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel and was awarded a Bronze Star. Bob and Barbara moved to Flagstaff in 1989, where Bob was a professor of earth sciences, and retired after 30 years at NAU. People often told Bob he should write a book, he wrote many.

Bob was so loved, and will be so missed, by his friends who he treated like family.

In lieu of donations, please hug your four-legged smooch pooch, and your friends and family tightly.

Services will be Monday, March 28, 2022; visitation at 9:00 am and service at 10:00 am at the Norvel Owens Mortuary. Interment with military honors will conclude services at Citizens Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com