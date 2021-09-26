Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert W. Gillis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Robert W, Gillis died August 31, 2021 as a result of a broken hip and developing pneumonia in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Robert "Bob" Gillis was born on February 22, 1929 in San Mateo, California to Frederick and Edna Gillis. As Bob's father was a civil engineer, they lived in many locations around the western United States. After his father died when Bob was a child, he and his mother moved to Arizona where Bob attended Peoria schools and then Arizona State University (ASU). He and his mother enjoyed working at Yosemite National Park during the summers. Bob met Juanita Allen in Peoria and they were married December 31, 1953. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force through the ROTC program at ASU. Bob and Juanita had 4 children, Sylvia (1954 - 2020), Ginette (1957 - ), John (1960 -), Robert (1964 - 1981) and 4 grandchildren.

Bob retired to Flagstaff as a Major from the United States Air Force after various European tours of duty and assignments in the Titan II missile program throughout the mid-west. During his retirement, he briefly taught industrial education in local school districts. He enjoyed restoring cars, woodworking (for family and friends), and helping with volunteer activities through Flagstaff Federated Community Church. Bob loved traveling to visit family and friends, for mission trips, and for educational opportunities.

Services are pending at this time. On behalf of the family, we wish to express our gratitude for the many kindnesses evidenced in thoughts and deeds.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
May God bless you during this difficult time with His comfort and peace. May your precious memories sustain you and bring joy to your soul. With our deepest sympathy, Deborah Hughes Cruze
Deborah and Gary Cruze
Friend
November 21, 2021
What a perfect picture of Bob--captures some of his orneriness:) Sending you all love and touched by the love and care you showed Bob! I think of Bob as a person so proud of--and who loved his family and who lived a very honorable and faithful life of service. May you all be comforted by his enduring love and many memories! Peace, Kathleen
Kathleen Day
October 5, 2021
I have such fond memories of my Flagstaff days, my friendship with Ginette, and through her, with the entire Gillis family. My heart aches for the loss you feel today. I lost my father (Eugene Hughes) six months ago, also suddenly and unexpectedly as he was recovering from neck surgery and I can appreciate the deep sadness you are feeling. I have found comfort in music and memories and pray that God will ease your sorrow as well. Keeping you all in my heart and sending you prayers for comfort and strength. Love, Deborah Hughes Cruze and Gary Cruze
Deborah Hughes Cruze
Friend
September 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
P
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results