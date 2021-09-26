Robert W, Gillis died August 31, 2021 as a result of a broken hip and developing pneumonia in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Robert "Bob" Gillis was born on February 22, 1929 in San Mateo, California to Frederick and Edna Gillis. As Bob's father was a civil engineer, they lived in many locations around the western United States. After his father died when Bob was a child, he and his mother moved to Arizona where Bob attended Peoria schools and then Arizona State University (ASU). He and his mother enjoyed working at Yosemite National Park during the summers. Bob met Juanita Allen in Peoria and they were married December 31, 1953. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force through the ROTC program at ASU. Bob and Juanita had 4 children, Sylvia (1954 - 2020), Ginette (1957 - ), John (1960 -), Robert (1964 - 1981) and 4 grandchildren.

Bob retired to Flagstaff as a Major from the United States Air Force after various European tours of duty and assignments in the Titan II missile program throughout the mid-west. During his retirement, he briefly taught industrial education in local school districts. He enjoyed restoring cars, woodworking (for family and friends), and helping with volunteer activities through Flagstaff Federated Community Church. Bob loved traveling to visit family and friends, for mission trips, and for educational opportunities.

Services are pending at this time. On behalf of the family, we wish to express our gratitude for the many kindnesses evidenced in thoughts and deeds.