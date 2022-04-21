Robert "Bob" Thornley, 86, of Casa Grande, AZ passed away March 26, 2022. He was born March 22, 1936 to Ronald and Lela Thornley in Los Angeles, California.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathy Thornley and Elizabeth Lela Jones, and his nieces, Leah C. Trimmelle and Lisa D. Medrano.

Robert proudly served in the US Air Force. Prior to retiring to Casa Grande, he worked for Hallmark and numerous theaters and night clubs.

A graveside service with military honors will take place, Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Citizens' Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, Arizona. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.