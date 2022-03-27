Ronni C. Davis passed away at the age of 93 on March 15th 2022 in Flagstaff, AZ. Ronni was born in Clear Lake, SD on July 27, 1928 to Ralph and Jean Chambers. She moved to Flagstaff in October, 1993 from Sonoita, AZ and prior to that Jackson, WY where she was the elementary school Librarian for many years. Previously she taught elementary school art in South Dakota and New Mexico.

Ronni loved reading, travel, the outdoors and animals. She gave generously to many animal associated and environmental charities. Once she moved to Flagstaff she volunteered in many places around town including The Museum of Northern Arizona and the Pioneer History Museum.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister Barbara J. Rempfer. Ronni is survived by her only daughter, Jean A. Anderson, also of Flagstaff and her niece Bobbie and her two nephews, Chris and Tom.

Ronni will be very missed by all of her family and friends, but we know that she is now out hiking with all of her precious dogs and playing with her much loved cats.