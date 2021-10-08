Menu
Rudy Almendarez
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Rudy Almendarez, passed away September 30, 2021. He was born July 14, 1959, in Flagstaff, son of Gloria and Freddie Almendarez. He married Stacy Almendarez. He is survived by two children Danelle Garza and Angelo Almendarez; three step-children Fox Gemberling, Lannan Sampson and Lorn Sampson as well as seven grandchildren Kira Sampson, Braedon Bratton, Todd Bartton, Aurora Sampson, Anthony Garza, Dominic Garza and Daniel Garza; many brothers, sisters and extended family.

Rudy lived his whole life in Flagstaff working as Collections Supervisor for the City of Flagstaff. He served 22 years in the United States Army retiring as Staff Stg. While serving his country he was deployed several times with his unit and served honorably, receiving several awards and accommodations. Rudy was respected and loved. He will be missed dearly. He would not want his brothers and sisters to shed tears, but to hold their heads up high, salute the flag and remember him proudly.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:30-7:30p. at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday October 13th at 10:00 followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment will Conclude services out at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, in Bellmont.

Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ
Oct
13
Rosary
10:00a.m.
AZ
Oct
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
Condolences to the entire family
Danny Cox
October 17, 2021
Rest in peace Rudy, I was glad to call you friend. To the rest of his Sisters and Brothers, please accept my condolences.
Patrick Hernandez
October 13, 2021
Rudy, I want to thank you for all you did for me anytime I called you were always there for me. Love you my Brother and we will miss you.
Eddie trillo
Family
October 11, 2021
Brother you will be deeply missed by your absence here in this earth. You will not return to us, but one day through the hope we have in Christ, we will be with you.. Love you forever brother
Rick & Veronica Sandoval
Family
October 10, 2021
