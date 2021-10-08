Rudy Almendarez, passed away September 30, 2021. He was born July 14, 1959, in Flagstaff, son of Gloria and Freddie Almendarez. He married Stacy Almendarez. He is survived by two children Danelle Garza and Angelo Almendarez; three step-children Fox Gemberling, Lannan Sampson and Lorn Sampson as well as seven grandchildren Kira Sampson, Braedon Bratton, Todd Bartton, Aurora Sampson, Anthony Garza, Dominic Garza and Daniel Garza; many brothers, sisters and extended family.

Rudy lived his whole life in Flagstaff working as Collections Supervisor for the City of Flagstaff. He served 22 years in the United States Army retiring as Staff Stg. While serving his country he was deployed several times with his unit and served honorably, receiving several awards and accommodations. Rudy was respected and loved. He will be missed dearly. He would not want his brothers and sisters to shed tears, but to hold their heads up high, salute the flag and remember him proudly.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:30-7:30p. at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday October 13th at 10:00 followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment will Conclude services out at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, in Bellmont.

