Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Russell Coen

C. Russell Coen, Jr. of Sedona, Arizona passed away at age 82 on Monday, August 31st, 2020 from a massive stroke.

Russ was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Ruth Coen, and by his sisters Joan (Tenny) Neprud and Patricia (Duane) Kafer.

He is survived by his wife Sharon; his children, Kevin (Sheridan) Coen, Elizabeth (Charlie) Celeste and Edward (Lisa) Coen; grandchildren Killian Coen, Madeleine (David) Mozley, Alexander Celeste and Alaina Coen; great-grandchildren Lochlan Mozley and Clementine Mozley; sister, Sandra (Robert) Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The BrightFocus Foundation (BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus.org) for Macular Degeneration Research.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.