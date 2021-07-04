Ruthie Schiavo Clarke

May 29, 1944 – June 21, 2021

Ruth passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Gibson City, Illinois. She and her family moved to Arizona in 1956. Her dad found work in Flagstaff, AZ. She lived in Flagstaff for fifty years. Ruth worked at First American Title for 30 years before moving to Cottonwood. When the real estate market shut down Ruth and Gayre moved to Phoenix. They bought a house in Peoria in 2007 and lived there together until Ruth passed away on June 21, 2021. There will be a memorial service for Ruth on July 18, 2021 at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge, the time will be 11:00 A.M. Ruth is survived by her husband Gayre G. Clarke.