Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruthie Schiavo Clarke
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Ruthie Schiavo Clarke

May 29, 1944 – June 21, 2021

Ruth passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Gibson City, Illinois. She and her family moved to Arizona in 1956. Her dad found work in Flagstaff, AZ. She lived in Flagstaff for fifty years. Ruth worked at First American Title for 30 years before moving to Cottonwood. When the real estate market shut down Ruth and Gayre moved to Phoenix. They bought a house in Peoria in 2007 and lived there together until Ruth passed away on June 21, 2021. There will be a memorial service for Ruth on July 18, 2021 at the Flagstaff Elks Lodge, the time will be 11:00 A.M. Ruth is survived by her husband Gayre G. Clarke.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Flagstaff Elks Lodge
AZ
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Gayre my heart goes out to you my friend. We have all known each other over a lifetime and the memory of you always being there for Ross I wish I could repay today. Ruthie was certainly a gem and kept you on your toes.
Carol (Ross) Thomson
July 15, 2021
Ruthie had her father's wonderful laugh and her mother's amazing musical talent. My mother, Eleanor Schiavo Russell, used to call her Diamond Lil because of the fun she had wearing accessories. I miss her.
Donna Russell (cousin)
Family
July 14, 2021
I was so sad to hear about Ruth's passing. I worked with her for many, many years at First American Title. She was kind, fun to talk to, very knowledgeable and I always looked forward to seeing what she wore to work everyday because she was well dressed from head to toe and everything matched! She was a lovely lady.
Sharon Batchelder Prosper
Work
July 12, 2021
I worked with Ruth at First American Title i Flagstaff from 1983 to 1990. She was one of my favorites there. So sorry to hear this news.
Jeanne Odermann
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results