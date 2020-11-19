Sam G. Romero, born August 17, 1937 in St. Johns, Arizona passed away on November 14, 2020. Sam grew up in Flagstaff, AZ and Morenci, AZ where he played football and received an All-State Award in Football and later graduated from Morenci High School in 1956. Sam earned a full ride scholarship to Eastern Arizona Junior College where he would become an All-American Football Player from 1956-1957. He later graduated from Durham College in 1958.

He was married to his beloved, strong, beautiful wife Elena for 66 wonderful, blissful years. During his time in Arizona, Sam would become a Golden Glove Champion of Arizona in 1957. He would later become a drywall contractor in Flagstaff and then a county inspector. His skills would lead Sam and his family to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985 where he became a building inspector for Clark County School District and retire back home to Arizona in 2000.

Following retirement, Sam and Elena moved to Kaibab-Coconino county and spend winters in Yuma, AZ. Ash Fork, AZ is where he would live for the rest of his life. Sam was known for his witty personality, friendships and always making everyone laugh. Sam enjoyed watching his LA Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys and Boxing. Sam always worked hard to provide for his family and spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents Trinidad B. Romero and Reyes Griego, his son Sammy Jr. Romero and grandson Kyle S. Romero. He is survived by his wife Elena Romero and daughters, Lu Arias (Joe), Nancy Callado (JB), Cecila Logan (Lupe), Elena Romero and Sondra Patterson. Sam is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Sam was an incredible husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Private services will be held for family only.