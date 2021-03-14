Scott Alan Ehmke - October 14, 1972 - March 4, 2021.

Scott was born to Don and Glenda Ehmke on October 14, 1972 in Oregon Ohio. He is survived by his Father Don, wife Dana Ehmke, his sister Julie Brainard, brother-in-law Carl Brainard and niece Peyton. He is also survived by his step-siblings, Alison Gomez (Jimmy), Brooke Alini, Caleb Alini, and Jenna Alini (Ben Hart) and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Glenda Ehmke. Scott worked a WL Gore for the past 15 years and had many friends who he liked to spend time with. Almost every Sunday you could find him at Buffalo Wild Wings watching sports and drinking beer. He lived many years in Colorado and loved watching the Denver Broncos. He was an avid gamer and you could always find him with a Rubik's cube. Scott was kind hearted soul and was always looking to make someone's day better with his quick wit and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a Suicide Prevention organization and raise a glass in a toast to him next time you're at Buffalo Wild Wings. There will be a private Celebration of Life in Colorado later this year.