Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott Alan Ehmke
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021

Scott Alan Ehmke - October 14, 1972 - March 4, 2021.

Scott was born to Don and Glenda Ehmke on October 14, 1972 in Oregon Ohio. He is survived by his Father Don, wife Dana Ehmke, his sister Julie Brainard, brother-in-law Carl Brainard and niece Peyton. He is also survived by his step-siblings, Alison Gomez (Jimmy), Brooke Alini, Caleb Alini, and Jenna Alini (Ben Hart) and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Glenda Ehmke. Scott worked a WL Gore for the past 15 years and had many friends who he liked to spend time with. Almost every Sunday you could find him at Buffalo Wild Wings watching sports and drinking beer. He lived many years in Colorado and loved watching the Denver Broncos. He was an avid gamer and you could always find him with a Rubik's cube. Scott was kind hearted soul and was always looking to make someone's day better with his quick wit and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a Suicide Prevention organization and raise a glass in a toast to him next time you're at Buffalo Wild Wings. There will be a private Celebration of Life in Colorado later this year.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rachelle
November 30, 2021
There are few people who can walk through life quietly, but leave a lasting impact that echoes loudly in the heart. Scott did that. He was a kind, gentle soul that cared deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May peace fill your hearts as you face the days ahead.
Jamie Parsons
March 29, 2021
Scotty , always help me feel better on bad days at work .Sweet Smile and a kind word went along way .He made the world a better place
Ladonna
March 27, 2021
I am so so sorry. I worked with me Scotty. He was a pleasure to work with. God Bless Him. May he rest in peace
Linda Benavidez
March 19, 2021
Scotty was a beautiful person. When he was around you know there was going to be plenty of smiles and laughter. I will miss my fellow Bronco brother, but I will cherish my memories of him forever. My deepest sympathies to the Ehmke family.
Shane C.
March 17, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. I only got to work with Scotty for a couple months, but he was funny and a kind gentle soul. May he rest in peace and shine his light on us all
... Gilbert Family
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He will always be walking with you, find comfort in that.
Carol Ehmke Feller
March 15, 2021
You were a good dude. RIP Scotty
Mike Morales
March 14, 2021
My condolences going out to the family. Scotty you will definitely be missed. RIP my friend
Bridgett John
March 14, 2021
Tom and I are thinking you both during sad time. All of our love
Diane Carson
March 14, 2021
You have our deepest sympathies.
Frank and Mary Ellen Gedert
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results